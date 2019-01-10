© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

James Blake Announces 'Assume Form,' A New Album Due Out Next Week

By Stephen Thompson
Published January 10, 2019 at 10:29 AM CST
James Blake's new album, <em>Assume Form</em>, comes out Jan. 18.
James Blake's new album, <em>Assume Form</em>, comes out Jan. 18.

James Blake is about to release his first album since 2016's The Colour in Anything, but the star singer and producer has kept a high profile in the intervening years. He's popped up all over the place, including in several collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, and released a single called "Don't Miss It" last summer. Now, that song and 11 others will appear on Assume Form, out next week.

The new record is slated to feature collaborations with big names (Travis Scott, André 3000) and fast-rising stars (Moses Sumney, Rosalía). To tide you over until you can hear the whole thing, here's a full 90-minute James Blake concert NPR Music recorded back in 2013:

Assume Form tracklist:

1. Assume Form
2. Mile High (feat. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)
3. Tell Them (feat. Moses Sumney & Metro Boomin)
4. Into The Red
5. Barefoot In The Park (feat. Rosalía)
6. Can't Believe The Way We Flow
7. Are You In Love?
8. Where's The Catch? (feat. André 3000)
9. I'll Come Too
10. Power On
11. Don't Miss It
12. Lullaby For My Insomniac

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson