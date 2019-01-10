James Blake Announces 'Assume Form,' A New Album Due Out Next Week

James Blake is about to release his first album since 2016's The Colour in Anything, but the star singer and producer has kept a high profile in the intervening years. He's popped up all over the place, including in several collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, and released a single called "Don't Miss It" last summer. Now, that song and 11 others will appear on Assume Form, out next week.

The new record is slated to feature collaborations with big names (Travis Scott, André 3000) and fast-rising stars (Moses Sumney, Rosalía). To tide you over until you can hear the whole thing, here's a full 90-minute James Blake concert NPR Music recorded back in 2013:

Assume Form tracklist:

1. Assume Form

2. Mile High (feat. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)

3. Tell Them (feat. Moses Sumney & Metro Boomin)

4. Into The Red

5. Barefoot In The Park (feat. Rosalía)

6. Can't Believe The Way We Flow

7. Are You In Love?

8. Where's The Catch? (feat. André 3000)

9. I'll Come Too

10. Power On

11. Don't Miss It

12. Lullaby For My Insomniac

