Christine and the Queens' music is seductive, sexy and full of desire, but also feels raw and vulnerable. Add to this a glimmer of Michael Jackson, Slim Shady, G-funk and an effortless attitude that is unmistakably French. On Morning Becomes Eclectic, Chris gave an incredible performance of "5 dollars" and talked openly about her journey as a woman and an artist.

