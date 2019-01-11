© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

J Mascis On World Cafe

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published January 11, 2019 at 11:34 AM CST
J Mascis
J Mascis

Hope you brought your volume knob. J Mascis co-founded Dinosaur Jr. and over the past decade, the band sounded just as vital as when it debuted in 1984. Mascis has also been just as prolific when it comes to his own solo albums. He's recorded three records in the last seven years as a place to showcase some of the quieter (yet still loud) songs.

2018's Elastic Days is filled with some of the most beautiful songs Mascis' written, musically and lyrically. You'll hear two from that album but first, a performance of "Little Fury Things" from 1987's You're Living All Over Me. Hear the complete session in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

