Mike Robbins: What's The Difference Between Recognition And Appreciation?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeApproaching With Kindness.

About Mike Robbins' TED Talk

After a career-ending baseball injury, Mike Robbins had to learn how to appreciate his time on the mound. He's found that making the effort to appreciate others has a real impact on their well-being.

About Mike Robbins

Mike Robbins is a former professional baseball player and author. His work focuses on appreciation, teamwork, leadership, and emotional intelligence.

Robbins has been featured on ABC News, Forbes, Fast Company, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.

His most recent book, Bring Your Whole Self to Work, was published in 2018. He is the creator and host of a podcast by the same name.

