Arts & Culture

When In Glasgow, See Martha Ffion!

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 23, 2019 at 12:30 PM CST
Martha Ffion performing live for World Cafe at The Hug and Pint in Glasgow, Scotland.
When we planned our recent World Cafe Sense of Place trip to Scotland, many people from the Internet hive mind recommended we visit Martha Ffion. So we met up with the artist at The Hug and Pint, a vegan restaurant and music venue that was instrumental in Ffion's early career, for a chat and performance.

Ffion treated us to songs from her debut full length album, Sunday Best, along with a new song called "Kennedy Hair." She talked about drawing inspiration from jokes on American TV shows and explained the term "curtain twitching."

Listen to the conversation and performance in the audio player.

