Nothing Deconstructs Songs In Studio

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published January 24, 2019 at 1:18 PM CST

Nothing, and, by extension, founder and band leader Dominic Palermo, has been called the unluckiest band in the world. There was the time when Palermo, rising star in the Philadelphia hardcore scene, stabbed someone during a fight one night and ended up in prison. There was the time, after he got out, when he was jumped after a show and nearly died. And then there was the time he found out his brand-new record label was being financed by disgraced CEO Martin Shkreli (a.k.a. Pharma Bro) and so that fell through.

You'd forgive someone for giving up. But the story of Nothing is nothing short of inspirational. Palermo is an absolute joy to speak to and someone who's not afraid to share everything. The band's latest album, Dance on the Blacktop, is a reference to a prison fight, and Nothing's music delivers on that intensity. Produced By John Agnello, the album is a demanding listen, but a deeply rewarding experience.

The guys brought their stripped down set to World Cafe, and it's a beautiful, more acoustic reinterpretation of the songs. We start with a performance of "I Hate the Flowers." Listen in the player.

Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
