Arts & Culture

Watch Sharon Van Etten Perform 'Seventeen' Live In The Studio

KCRW | By Tyler Hale
Published January 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM CST

On the eve of a new release, Sharon Van Etten (and her band) loaded into KCRW's basement studio to deliver a dynamic set featuring music from the critically acclaimed album Remind Me Tomorrow.

Sharon has taken a break from music and focused on raising her son, acting and pursuing a college degree. Whether these new pursuits influenced her musical output or not, the results of her time away from music are impressive. Her new tracks feature a vibrant and layered sound: more synths and booming, anthemic choruses. Check out her standout track, "Seventeen."

