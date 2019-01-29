© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Oh Pep! Makes Unpredictable Pop

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 29, 2019 at 9:52 AM CST
Oh Pep!
Oh Pep!

Melbourne-based band Oh Pep! caught a ton of well-deserved buzz with its 2016 debut album, Stadium Cake. The duo wound up on international festival dates and capped off a whirlwind tour sharing the stage with Billy Bragg at Glastonbury Festival.

After taking some time to shake their heads and process it all, members Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs are back with a follow-up album called I Wasn't Only Thinking About You..., which showcases the duo's penchant for unexpected musical choices.

Oh Pep! have always got a bent note or quirky chord progression up its proverbial sleeve, as you'll hear in this studio performance. They've also got some unconventional source material. Olivia and Pepita explain how the experiences of waiting in line for a social security number and witnessing a particularly spooky snowstorm in New York City inspired new songs.

Listen in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod