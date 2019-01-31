© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Latin Music For Winter 2019: Iconic Offerings And New Discoveries

By Felix Contreras
Published January 31, 2019 at 4:10 PM CST
Carlos Santana has a new EP out now and a busy 2019 ahead.
It's only January and already the mailbox at Alt.Latino World Headquarters is overflowing with new music. This week, we keep it simple: New music, not a lot of talking and an array of artists that show, once again, that Latin music in all forms is a seemingly endless well of inspiration.

Santana released an EP that is a meditation on beauty and inspiration. Carlos Santana has a very big 2019 ahead. He celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of his chart-topping Supernatural album this year, along with his performance at Woodstock 50 years ago this coming August.

Luz Elena Mendoza and Y La Bamba tease us with a single that once again wraps her unmistakable vocals in a sonic tapestry that creates a sound unlike anything else out there, in any language.

Vocalist and pianist Lindi Ortega steps outside of the record industry box by delivering an album of songs from 2018's Liberty on solo piano. The result delivers another way to appreciate her talents.

Our favorite Latin funk/hip hop/soul/Afro-Cuban/rock/ageless hipster band Ozomatli also start 2019 with the release of a single that, hopefully, teases a full-length album sometime soon.

There is lots more so dig into the podcast and enjoy!

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
