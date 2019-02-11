All The 2019 Grammy Winners Who've Stopped By The Tiny Desk

While accepting the Best Contemporary Blues Album Grammy for Please Don't Be Dead,Fantastic Negritogave a shout-out to the Tiny Desk concerts series, which he said changed the course of his life and offered hope when he'd almost given up.

As we approach 11 years and more than 800 concerts behind my desk, all of us at NPR Music feel proud of championing the artists we're passionate about, including Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak, Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, Punch Brothers, St. Vincent and, of course, Fantastic Negrito.

We're thrilled that this crop of talent will be recognized by an even larger audience. Congratulations to the night's winners!

Anderson .Paak

• Best Rap Performance, "Bubblin"

The Band's Visit

• Best Musical Theater Album, The Band's Visit

Brandi Carlile

• Best Americana Album, By the Way, I Forgive You

• Best American Roots Song, "The Joke"

• Best American Roots Performance, "The Joke"

Cécile McLorin Salvant

• Best Jazz Vocal Album, The Window

Daniel Caesar

• Best R&B Performance, "Best Part," H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar

Fantastic Negrito

• Best Contemporary Blues Album, Please Don't Be Dead

H.E.R.

• Best R&B Album, H.E.R.

• Best R&B Performance, "Best Part" feat. Daniel Caesar

Jack Antonoff (Bleachers)

• Best Rock Song, "Masseduction" (Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters)

Kacey Musgraves

• Album of the Year, Golden Hour

• Best Country Album, Golden Hour

• Best Country Song, "Space Cowboy"

• Best Country Solo Performance, "Butterflies"

Kronos Quartet

• Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, "Anderson, Laurie: Landfall" Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet

Leon Bridges

• Best Traditional R&B Performance, "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand"

PJ Morton

• Best Traditional R&B Performance, "How Deep Is Your Love"

Punch Brothers

• Best Folk Album, All Ashore

The Soweto Gospel Choir

• Best World Music Album, Freedom

St. Vincent

• Best Rock Song, "Masseduction"

• Best Alternative Music Album, Masseduction

Terence Blanchard

• Best Instrumental Composition, "Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)"

'Weird Al' Yankovic

• Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package, Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic

