Tales From Glasgow's Most Storied Music Venues

Rumor has it David Bowie stole one of the famous decorative stars from the Barrowland Ballroom (a.k.a. Barrowlands) in Glasgow, Scotland. Guitar great John Martyn used to play in the corner by the fireplace of The Scotia, the city's oldest pub. And Glasgow's Grand Ole Opry is truly a country Western homage to its Nashville namesake.

Scottish music journalist and presenter Nicola Meighan bundled up on a chilly fall night to take us on a tour of Glasgow's music scene and tell stories about its most notable venues. We kicked it off at independent record shop Monorail Music and were treated to a surprise Scottish music celebrity sighting. Come along in the player.

