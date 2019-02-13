© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

This Valentine's Day, Make A Date With A Book

By Petra Mayer
Published February 13, 2019 at 4:18 PM CST
Happy Valentine's Day!

Well, Valentine's Day is upon us, and whether or not you're in love, I think we can all agree that sometimes the pressure to be in a relationship, or celebrate the fact that you're in one, can get a little ... less than delightful.

So whatever your status may be (it's complicated, isn't it?) it's a good day to make a hot date with a book. Me, I'm planning to curl up with one of my all-time favorites, Joanna Bourne's The Black Hawk, because Adrian Hawkhurst— in all his sardonic, skinny, floppy-black-haired glory — is pretty much every guy I ever crushed on in high school and college and ummmmm maybe adulthood too. And in that vein, I asked some of our reviewers and Romancelandia pals to talk about their favorite book dates. So pour yourself the beverage of your choice, and settle in for some good old fashioned Happily Ever Afters!

Petra Mayer
Petra Mayer (she/her) is an editor (and the resident nerd) at NPR Books, focusing on fiction, and particularly genre fiction. She brings to the job passion, speed-reading skills, and a truly impressive collection of Doctor Whodoodads. You can also hear her on the air and on the occasional episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
