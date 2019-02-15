Andreas Ekström: Can We Solve For Bias In Tech?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeBias and Perception.

About Andreas Ekström's TED Talk

We think of search engines as unbiased sources of information. But they're not—and they can be manipulated. Andreas Ekström asks: who should hold the burden of addressing bias in search engines?

About Andreas Ekström

Andreas Ekström is staff writer at Sydsvenskan, a daily morning paper in Malmö, Sweden. Through his writing and research, he focuses on online media and digital equality.

Ekström is the author of several books, including the bestselling Swedish book The Google Code.

Ekström is also a columnist and a commentator, and he often lectures and leads seminars on the digital revolution.

