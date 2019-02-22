© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Florida Church Offers Dog-Friendly Service

Published February 22, 2019 at 4:18 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A church in Plantation, Fla., has a way to boost the number of members - dog-friendly services on Saturdays. Father Albert Cutie described it to the Florida Sun-Sentinel. Up to a dozen dogs bring their owners, as they've done for years. They do not bark much, unless they encounter each other after communion. Now, dogs in a church may seem odd. But it is fitting because, as everybody knows, God spelled backward is dog. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arts & Culture