© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Have You Converted To A New Religion? Tell Us Your Story

By Ian Stewart
Published February 23, 2019 at 5:03 AM CST
NPR's <em>Weekend Edition </em>is looking for people to share their stories of religious conversion. What did you convert to and why?
NPR's <em>Weekend Edition </em>is looking for people to share their stories of religious conversion. What did you convert to and why?

Updated Oct. 21

Are you an adult who has converted to a different religion? What motivated you? What challenges did you face?

For Weekend Edition's new series — "I've Converted" — we want to hear your stories of switching faiths. Maybe you were non-religious and decided to join an organized faith, or you wanted something you couldn't find in your previous religion, or maybe you converted after getting married.

Whatever the reason, we want to hear about your personal journey and some of the obstacles — and rewards — you encountered along the way.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too. Share your thoughts with us below — or here, if you don't see the form.

This form was closed on April 15.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Ian Stewart
See stories by Ian Stewart