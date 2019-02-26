Hatchie's 'Without A Blush' Is Distilled And Delicious Dream-Pop

Last spring, Australian songwriter Harriette Pilbeam sprinkled someSugar & Spiceon listeners with adebut EP of gorgeous, fuzz-drenched dream-pop. Recording under the moniker Hatchie, Pilbeam makes her '90s influences (The Cranberries and Cocteau Twins, to name two) evident throughout the collection of tracks.

"Without A Blush," the lead single from her forthcoming debut album Keepsake,isa sweeping breakup ballad that captures the most nostalgic parts of a relationship's end. "If I could kiss you one more time / Would it make everything alright? / Or would it just make me a liar?" Pilbeam sings.

The Joe Agius-directed video is a mesmerizing montage: A cavernous warehouse is warmed by glowing candlelight and red roses, but most of all, by Pillbeam's soaring anthem.

Keepsake is out June 21 onDouble Double Whammy.

