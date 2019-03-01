River Whyless Want You To Share Your Experiences Of Healing Love

After experiencing recent tragedy, North Carolina folk outfit River Whyless learned firsthand that love, healing, and music are symbiotic forces. Formed in 2012, the group have become a Bob Boilen favorite in recent years; in 2018, he wrote that the band is made up of "members who push themselves toward perfection while holding each other up and allowing for some risk-taking."

In a statement released on social media this week, the band asked fans to submit videos and photos for a new music video that highlights the power of communities coming together to care for each other in times of need:

"For the last couple of years, we've been playing a song called 'The Pool.' It's a song written for a dear friend who passed away from breast cancer, whose final moments were surrounded with such a powerful love that it seemed, for a time, to transcend pain and tragedy. We've all been touched by suffering, as we have also been touched by love. Today, we're inviting you to share your own experience of the healing power of love. Do something for someone in need. Sick, lonely, abused, depressed, a loved one, a friend or a stranger. Take a moment to embrace them in their sufferings. We'd love for you to capture this interaction in a short video or photo and send it to us. We'll compile your footage into a music video in hopes to demonstrate the solace that comes from caring. Who knows, maybe, just maybe, the video will encourage viewers to do the same. Thank you."

To take part, people can send via direct message to the band's Instagram or Facebook accounts, or their email.

