Maggie Rogers On Her Own Terms

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
John Myers
Published March 4, 2019 at 2:20 PM CST
Maggie Rogers is having a moment. Her debut full-length album, Heard It in a Past Life, came out in January. She's been crushing late-night TV performances, including Saturday Night Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. And good luck getting tickets to her North American shows: She's sold out all over the place.

Maggie was thrust into the spotlight unexpectedly a couple years ago after a video of Pharrell praising a song she created went viral. Many of her new songs address the aftermath as she struggled to deal with people's expectations for how happy all this newfound fame was supposed to make her. She seems to be having a pretty excellent time right now, taking the opportunity to reintroduce herself on her own terms, with creative force and an abundance of joy. Hear our conversation and more in the player above.

