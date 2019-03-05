Take A Trip With Barrie's Whimsical Video For 'Darjeeling'

On a string of lush pop singles released throughout 2018, Brooklyn five-piece Barrie etched out a cinematic soundscape that would seem right at home in a glittering John Hughes montage. The band's new track, "Darjeeling," is another downright dreamy statement from a band that, despite forming just last spring, shows promising cohesion and polish. Fronted by Barrie Lindsay and containing an eclectic mix of members hailing from a wide span of locales — namely, Baltimore, London and São Paulo via Berlin — the group's sound reflects its diverse origins with elements of electronica, shoegaze and disco.

The video, directed by Zach Stone and Madeline Leshner, calls to mind Wes Anderson-style twee, with eccentric camera work, saturated colors and a Super 8-esque filter. It's as fun to watch as it is to listen to, with the track's lyrical ambiguity serving as a carefree reminder that sometimes the smartest thing you can do is get out of your own head.

Happy To Be Here is out May 3 onWinspear.

