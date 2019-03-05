The Austin 100: Disq

Hometown:Madison, Wisconsin

Genre:Rock

Why We're Excited:Disq injects its blurry and hard-charging power-pop with lyrics about disaffection, loneliness and a world where "communication takes me farther away." As Disq's members spread out beyond the Wisconsin high school where members Isaac de Broux-Sloane and Raina Bock first formed the band, their songs are bound to grapple more with a sense of modern isolation. But "Communication" makes it clear that they understand their strengths: singing what they know and piling on the wiry, gnarled guitars. (Disq now sports three guitarists, and thank goodness for that.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.