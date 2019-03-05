The Austin 100: I Mean Us

Hometown:New Taipei City, Taiwan

Genre:Avant-Garde

Why We're Excited:At various times, the Taiwanese band I Mean Us has listed its self-appointed genres as "cry-crycore," "post-murmur rock" and "broken-hearted" to go with the more descriptive (and no less accurate) likes of "dream-pop" and "shoegaze." Listen to the swelling, ringing "EYヨ," and you'll get a sense of where all that descriptive language meets: at dynamic, emotionally epic, sweetly sung rock that can barely contain its own drama as it builds to a cataclysmic release.

