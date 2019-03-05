The Austin 100: Luedji Luna

Hometown:Salvador, Brazil

Genre:Global

Why We're Excited:Brazilian singer-songwriter Luedji Luna's music surveys and celebrates the connections between her home country and her African roots, and addresses the many ways in which Afro-Brazilians and women are marginalized in Brazil and beyond. Along the way, she presides over a sound as expansive as the distances it embodies, as Afro-Brazilian rhythms and other traditional sounds meld with familiar strains of R&B, jazz and, at times, with the help of Brazilian DJ Nyack, electronic beats. In "Banho de Folhas," she serves up a fluid and laid-back slice of sunshine.

