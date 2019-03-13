Ohio Man Gives Up Food For Lent. He'll Survive On Beer

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Ohio man, named Del Hall, has decided for Lent to give up all food. He'll survive for 46 days on a diet of only beer. Well, or liquid bread, as 17th-century monks called it when they did this. Mr. Hall told KDKA TV in Pittsburgh that he has tackled physical challenges before, like running a marathon and serving in the Army, but this one makes him nervous. On his Day 3 weigh-in, he told Twitter he was doing well and had lost seven pounds. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.