Arts & Culture

Laoise Has An Ear For Sweet Synthesizers

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published March 14, 2019 at 12:27 PM CDT
Laoise
Laoise

On our recent World Cafe trip to Dublin we asked Laoise, an Irish up-and-comer with an ear for sweet synthesizers, to choose a meeting spot that was meaningful to her. She chose Whelan's of Wexford Avenue, one of Dublin's most famous pubs and music venues. The walls are lined with photographs of artists who have graced the stage including Jeff Buckley, Mumford and Sons, Grimes, and Arctic Monkeys. Laoise is proud to be part of that impressive list of Whelan's alumni, having played (and sold out) her first-ever show at Whelan's last year.

Laoise moved to Dublin at 18 after growing up in Galway, which is on the other side of Ireland. Laoise's sonic upbringing was shaped by her parents' backgrounds in traditional Irish music. She reminisces about their lovingly mixed reaction to her current sound, which trades acoustic strings for electronic synths. We also listen to Laoise's song "Again," which was nominated for Ireland's RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Song of the Year and will be featured on Laoise's upcoming EP Mad,due out March 29. Hear our conversation in the player.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
