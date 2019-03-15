Phylecia Jones: How Can We Encourage Girls To Keep Pursuing Math?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeDon't Fear Math.

About Phylecia Jones's TED Talk

Why do so many teen girls lose interest in math? Phylecia Jones explores how we can get more women involved in STEM by starting with a simple idea: tell every girl in your life she's great at math.

About Phylecia Jones

Phylecia Jones is a budget specialist and creator of Keep Up With Mrs. Jones, a company that provides clients with financial advice. She also hosts a podcast, Ask the Budgetologist.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Jones launched her career as a computer scientist for the U.S. Navy serving sailors and soldiers across the globe. She has a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, and a master's degree in Systems Engineering.

