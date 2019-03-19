© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Robert Ellis Twists The Clichés Of The Traditional Saloon Player

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published March 19, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT

What do you think of when you think of a Piano bar? Is it Billy Joel's "Piano Man?" There's always been something that made me slightly uncomfortable about the piano man, and don't even get me started on dueling pianos. But my guest, Robert Ellis, who dressed in an all-white tuxedo for the occasion, has an answer.

Dangerous, slightly seedy and definitely not offering role model advice, Ellis has embraced the dangerous side to a deliriously fun effect withTexas Piano Man. This Southern Liberace twists the clichés of the saloon player and finds a lot of heart and anguish in the medium.

Did I mention I find the piano bar scene a little odd? Well, like the folks who swing up to the closest seats, I'm two feet from Ellis as he begins his serenade in this session. This is one of my favorite talks, no tip jar needed.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
See stories by John Myers