Arts & Culture

Mulling Over The Mueller Report

Published March 25, 2019 at 9:06 AM CDT
The sun rises behind the Capitol building on March 23. On March 22, special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Attorney General William Barr.
Attorney General William Barr has released a letter summarizing the Mueller report.

• No evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

• No recommendation of further indictments.

• Mueller “does not conclude” Trump committed a crime, but “does not exonerate him.” pic.twitter.com/m3xdkwrFMq

— NPR (@NPR) March 24, 2019

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spent the weekend reviewing the principal findings of the document, and released this letter on Sunday afternoon.

The president responded to the report via Twitter.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

We bring you the latest on the report, plus reaction from across the political spectrum.

What does it mean that Mueller’s report is wrapped up? What other investigations still linger over the president?

Produced by Jonquilyn Hill.

GUESTS

Shane Harris, Intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Future of War fellow, New America; author, ‘At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex’ and ‘The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State’; @shaneharris

James Antle, Editor-in-chief, The American Conservative magazine; former politics editor, Washington Examiner; senior advisor, Defense Priorities; @jimantle

Morgan Finkelstein, Spokeswoman, Center for American Progress and the Moscow Project; @momofink

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

