The Suitcase Junket Is A Master Of Musical Imagination

Dried animal bones, thrift store cutlery, gas cans, baby shoes and yes, a suitcase. Matt Lorenz, who records as The Suitcase Junket, has turned all these found objects and more into a one-man band setup unlike anything we've ever seen.

In this unusual session, Lorenz explains how it all works and performs songs from his album, Mean Dog Trampoline,which comes out April 5 and features lyrics just as creative and unique as the instruments he plays. Lorenz also shares how he pulls songs out of a once-moldy guitar that he rescued from a dumpster and gives us a lesson in the ancient technique of throat singing, which allows the vocalist to make more than one pitch at a time. Hear it all in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.