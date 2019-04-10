Station Breaks: The Best New Songs From NPR Music Stations

Springtime is often characterized as a new beginning and a chance for a fresh start. This month's stations picks, the sun casts its rays onto warmer days and the songs we hear from emerging artists feel like that same form of letting loose and letting go.

This month on NPR Slingshot's Station Breaks, Samm Henshaw takes listeners to Sunday service, the crisp spring air summons Lovers Leap and MorMor searches for the sun. Additionally, hear IAN NOE stray from addiction, a soft-grunge single from Angie McMahon's debut album and Grupo Fantasma lose themselves in a Latin groove. Enjoy and discover these big songs by soon-to-be-big acts.

STL GLD, "The New Normal"

STL GLD's "The New Normal Pt 1," is a discourse about a society at odds, and a distress signal declaring that there is nothing normal about the affairs of the world these days. —Stacy Buchanan,

Shadowgraphs, "Another Time"

On the title track from its latest album, Another Time, this Portland-based rock band takes listeners on a soaring psychedelic trip complete with wailing guitars and hazy vocals. —Jerad Walker,OPB Music

Time Grove, "A.L.P."

In "A.L.P.," the Tel Aviv collective has a wonderful, whimsical selection that conjures visions of a Sun Ra-influenced dance, elegantly executed on the beaches of their homeland. —J. Michael Harrison,

Samm Henshaw feat. Earthgang, "Church"

Last year, Samm Henshaw wrote a song about getting fired from Five Guys. Now, he's going to church. I'm not entirely sure where this journey is going, but with songs this good, I am here for it. —Justin Barney,

MorMor, "Outside"

"Outside" is the latest seduction in a string of endearing indie-pop songs by MorMor, whose soft-spoken delivery will draw you in with a certain vulnerability that's hard to deny. MorMor shows new range on "Outside" without straying too far from his command of atmosphere. — Jason Bentley,

Nevada Color, "Outsiders"

Despite their name, the members of Nevada Color are Pittsburgh-based musicians who met and formed the band at Point Park University in 2012. "Outsiders" is an anthem about self-identity, that searching point in young adulthood when one begins to explore what their place in the world will be. —Rosemary Welsch,

Lovers Leap, "Walnut Tree"

"Walnut Tree" serves as a call to appreciate all that is wild. It conjures the freedom of navigating winding back roads with the windows down under a canopy of trees. —Vasilia Scouras,

IAN NOE, "Irene (Ravin' Bomb)"

Kentucky native begins his debut album, Between the Country, by sharing the story of "Irene." Noe masterfully tells the tale of a character full of charm but mired in a heartbreaking battle with addiction. —Michael Vasilikos,

Grupo Fantasma, "Cuidado"

In the group's 19th year together, this Grammy winning nine-piece is at the crux of Austin's Latin music scene, with a groovy discipline that's equally fun and impressive. —Jack Anderson,

Demob Happy, "Less Is More"

We could go on and on about Demob Happy's new track — a pulsating, thrashing living organism that jumps out of the speakers and demands you crank it to 11. But in the spirit of its title we'll keep it brief: "Less Is More" leaves us wanting more. Much more. —Malayna Joy,NV89

Devon Gilfillian, "Get Out And Get It"

"Get Out and Get It" is an immediate favorite on first listen; Great production that brings to mind Curtis Mayfield and the fuzzy guitars heard on '70s Nigerian funk. —Brian Burns,

Daddy Long Legs, "Pink Lemonade"

New York's Daddy Long Legs beams bluesy rockabilly from a distant satellite to quench thirsty ears. "Pink Lemonade" was co-written by JD McPherson and produced by JD's bassist, Jimmy Sutton. —Jessie Scott,

Brock Seals, "Press the Issue"

With the retro, artsy video for "Press the Issue," Brock Seals delivers both an anthem and a mantra for every disaffected intellectual on their grind. — KE Luther,

Angie McMahon, "Keeping Time"

With a clear buzz coming out of her recent shows at SXSW, young Australian Angie McMahon displays some serious riffage and grit on "Keeping Time," the first taste from Salt, her upcoming debut on Dualtone. —Russ Borris,

Abraham Alexander, "Lovers Game"

Taped at Modern Electric in Dallas and mastered at Abbey Road Studios, "Lovers Game" from Fort Worth's Abraham Alexander is a soothing take on l'amour in the dating app age. —Gini Mascorro,

Stream this month's Station Breaks onSpotifyandApple Music.

