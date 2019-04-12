© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out On April 12

By Robin Hilton,
Stephen ThompsonLars Gotrich
Published April 12, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
Anderson .Paak's <em>Ventura </em>arrives just five months after his previous full-length, <em>Oxnard </em>and is a return to form.
Anderson .Paak's <em>Ventura </em>arrives just five months after his previous full-length, <em>Oxnard </em>and is a return to form.

When singer Norah Jones dropped her much-beloved debut album Come Away With Mein 2002, she won over legions of fans with her soul-soothing croon and blend of jazzy pop and bluesy folk. In more recent years she's explored a much deeper and sometimes darker sonic landscape. You can hear this remarkable range on her latest album, Begin Again,an inspired and often moody collection of songs she wrote and recorded with a number of collaborators, including Jeff Tweedy and Thomas Bartlett. We take a listen to it on this week's edition of New Music Friday, along with a heartbreaking acoustic album from singer Damien Jurado; Glen Hansard has a stirring collection of ambitious studio improvisations and Anderson .Paak returns to form on Ventura,a followup to last November's Oxnard.Hear those and more as hosts Robin Hilton, Rodney Carmichael, Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson share their picks for the best new albums out on April 12.

Featured Albums:

  • Shovels & Rope: By Blood
    Featured Song: "Mississippi Nuthin'"

  • Damien Jurado: In the Shape of a Storm
    Featured Song: "Newspaper Gown"

  • Norah Jones: Begin Again
    Featured Songs: "My Heart is Full" and "A Song With No Name"

  • Anderson .Paak: Ventura
    Featured Song: "Come Home"

  • Glen Hansard: This Wild Nothing
    Featured Song: "I'll Be You, Be Me"

  • Odonis Odonis: Reaction
    Featured Song: "Collector"

  • LSD: Labrinth, Sia, Diplo Present LSD
    Featured Song: "Genius"

    • Other notable releases for April 12:BTS: Map of the Soul;The Budos Band: V;Chris Forsyth: All Time Present;Emily Reo: Only You Can See It;Fontaines D.C.: Dogrel;Inter Arma: Sulphur English;John Paul White: The Hurting Kind;Jeff Tweedy: Warmer(vinyl only); Melissa Etheridge: The Medicine Show

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson
    Lars Gotrich
    Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
    See stories by Lars Gotrich