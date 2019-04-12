Persian Musicians And A Parisian Monastery: Making Glen Hansard's 'This Wild Willing'

Glen Hansard has a new album, but not the album he initially intended on making. Glen wrote much of the album while staying at a monastery in Paris. The record was initially supposed to be a simple, acoustic album. But, that changed after a chance jam session with Persian musicians.

"It just completely opened my mind to a new thought process," Glen says. "And I asked them instinctively would they be interested in coming to the studio with me to do some improvising and they agreed and I called David, the producer, the next day and I said 'Look, the record is going to take a turn."

It did. Glen will also talk about honoring Joni Mitchell, covering Van the Man, and recording with Steve Albini. Hear it all in the player.

