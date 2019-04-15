© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
6 Years Of Life Fueled Phosphorescent's Latest Album

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published April 15, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT

Matthew Houck, who records as Phosphorescent, released his beloved album Muchacho almost six years ago. Since that time, he's had a lot of milestone experiences, which fueled his latest record, C'est La Vie.

In this session, Houck joins us to share about meeting his partner in a New England bar, having a child and his near-death bout with meningitis. Plus, he performs a set of new songs live in concert. Hear it all in the player.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
