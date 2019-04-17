© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

With His First Album In 5 Years, A 'Fire Is Coming' From Flying Lotus

By Sidney Madden
Published April 17, 2019 at 11:34 AM CDT
A fire is coming from Flying Lotus. And David Lynch is fanning the flames. The Brainfeeder boss has shared "Fire is Coming" to fuel the announcement of the his upcoming album,Flamagra, due out May 24 via Warp Records.

Always one to push the limits of bizarre, beckoning hip-hop and jazz production, "Fire is Coming" is a weird, baleful trap tapestry with equally unsettling narration from Lynch and an accompanying video to give listeners the visual context to go with his new music. The clip follows a group of wolf children who listen to a story about a young boy named Tommy who answers a phone call and tries to give the phone to his mother.

It's been five years since FlyLo's last full-length album (2014's You're Dead), and in that time, the genre-jumping musician has flexed his artistic muscles in other forms. In addition to producing for others — his dizzying production helped make Kendrick Lamar'sTo Pimp A Butterfly a notable highlight — in 2017, FlyLo debuted his first feature film, Kuso, a gory, post-apocalyptic romp, premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

Flamagra will be 27 tracks with a wide swath of features, ranging from niche favorites and newcomers like Tierra Whack, Toro y Moi, Denzel Curry, Little Dragon and Shabazz Palaces to well-vetted culture-shakers like Solange and George Clinton.

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
