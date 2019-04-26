© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Cranberries' Last Album Celebrates The Life Of Dolores O'Riordan

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published April 26, 2019 at 11:28 AM CDT
Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries performs on stage during the Cognac Blues Passion Festival in July 2016.
The Cranberries were one of the most successful groups to emerge from Ireland. The members, Dolores O'Riordan as lead vocalist, guitarist Noel Hogan, bassist Mike Hogan and drummer Fergal Lawler, were in the studio working on what is now their final studio album when volcalist, O'Riordan died suddenly in January 2018. The band, with the blessing of the O'Riordan family, completed the record as a testament to the work of all members.

"You know, she had been recently divorced and she had, you know, been diagnosed with bipolar," Noel Hogan, co-founder of The Cranberries, says. "It just seemed very unfair that when somebody has been through all of this and then had come out the other side, that something like this would happen them. And that's why I think we are really happy that we finished this album for her."

Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler are my guests in this session. We will talk about why The Cranberries' music resonated so strongly with fans and celebrate the life of Dolores. That and more in the player.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
