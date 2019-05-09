© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Snarky Puppy's Full Pack Came Together To Record 'Immigrance'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published May 9, 2019 at 1:30 PM CDT
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy

Snarky Puppy is an incredible ensemble of musicians, a loosely-knit collective of funk, jazz and rock players founded in Denton, Tx. by bandleader Michael League. They've been at it since 2003, with a rotating group of touring musicians. How many? As many as 25 will cycle in and out over the course of the tour.

Snarky Puppy has a lot of notable fans, including David Crosby, who started tweeting Snarky Puppy's YouTube videos. Then finally, my aunt Suzie said, "You should just call this guy." And so, I was like "Aunt Suzie, you don't just pick up the phone book and look up David Crosby and call him." But what happens if you do? You'll find out in this session. Hear that and a live performance in the player.

Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
