Watch Performances From Public Radio's NON-COMM 2019
Starting on Tuesday May 14, The 19th Annual NON-COMMvention will bringing together public radio music programmers, music industry representatives and music media from across the country. No ticket required!
Afternoon and evening music showcases will feature over 30 of today's leading artists and bands, who come from around the world to perform for NON-COMM attendees.
Hosted by WXPN in Philadelphia, you can get a front row seat by watching the live video webcast, streaming fromWorld Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Browse the complete schedule below and come back daily to watch the live performances above. All times are listed in Eastern Time and subject to change.
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Evening showcases
7-7:25 p.m. – BLACK PUMAS
7:30-7:55 p.m. – PHOSPHORESCENT
8-8:25 p.m. – BAILEN
8:30-9:15 p.m. – MORRISSEY
9:20-9:45 p.m.– TACOCAT
9:55-10:25 p.m. – Y LA BAMBA
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Afternoon showcases
12-12:25 p.m. – JUNIUS MEYVANT
12:30-12:55 p.m. – JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS
1:00-1:30 p.m. – DEVON GILFILLIAN
Evening showcases
7:30-7:50 p.m. – CHERRY GLAZERR
7:55-8:15 p.m. – KELSEY LU
8:20-8:40 p.m. – WIVES
8:45-9:05 p.m. – ADIA VICTORIA
9:10-9:30 p.m. – EX HEX
9:35-10:15 p.m. – JOSH RITTER
10:20-10:40 p.m. – ALI AWAN
10:45-11:25 p.m. – CITIZEN COPE
11:30-12:00 p.m. – STRAND OF OAKS
THURSDAY, MAY 16
Afternoon showcases
12-12:20 p.m. – J.S. ONDARA
12:35 – THE NATIONAL
Evening showcases
7-7:20 p.m. – LULA WILES
7:25-7:45 p.m. – AMANDA PALMER
7:50-8:10 p.m. – CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM
8:15-8:35 p.m. – RODRIGO Y GABRIELA
8:40-9:00 p.m. – ORVILLE PECK
9:05-9:35 p.m. – ANDREW BIRD
9:40-10:00 p.m. – MATTIEL
10:10-10:50 p.m. – KT TUNSTALL
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Afternoon showcases
12-12:25 p.m. – JAY FARRAR
12:30-1 p.m. – JADE JACKSON
Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .