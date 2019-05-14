© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Watch Performances From Public Radio's NON-COMM 2019

XPN | By Rich McKie
Published May 14, 2019 at 6:01 AM CDT

Starting on Tuesday May 14, The 19th Annual NON-COMMvention will bringing together public radio music programmers, music industry representatives and music media from across the country. No ticket required!

Afternoon and evening music showcases will feature over 30 of today's leading artists and bands, who come from around the world to perform for NON-COMM attendees.

Hosted by WXPN in Philadelphia, you can get a front row seat by watching the live video webcast, streaming fromWorld Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Browse the complete schedule below and come back daily to watch the live performances above. All times are listed in Eastern Time and subject to change.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Evening showcases
7-7:25 p.m. – BLACK PUMAS
7:30-7:55 p.m. – PHOSPHORESCENT
8-8:25 p.m. – BAILEN
8:30-9:15 p.m. – MORRISSEY
9:20-9:45 p.m.– TACOCAT
9:55-10:25 p.m. – Y LA BAMBA

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Afternoon showcases
12-12:25 p.m. – JUNIUS MEYVANT
12:30-12:55 p.m. – JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS
1:00-1:30 p.m. – DEVON GILFILLIAN

Evening showcases
7:30-7:50 p.m. – CHERRY GLAZERR
7:55-8:15 p.m. – KELSEY LU
8:20-8:40 p.m. – WIVES
8:45-9:05 p.m. – ADIA VICTORIA
9:10-9:30 p.m. – EX HEX
9:35-10:15 p.m. – JOSH RITTER
10:20-10:40 p.m. – ALI AWAN
10:45-11:25 p.m. – CITIZEN COPE
11:30-12:00 p.m. – STRAND OF OAKS

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Afternoon showcases
12-12:20 p.m. – J.S. ONDARA
12:35 – THE NATIONAL

Evening showcases
7-7:20 p.m. – LULA WILES
7:25-7:45 p.m. – AMANDA PALMER
7:50-8:10 p.m. – CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM
8:15-8:35 p.m. – RODRIGO Y GABRIELA
8:40-9:00 p.m. – ORVILLE PECK
9:05-9:35 p.m. – ANDREW BIRD
9:40-10:00 p.m. – MATTIEL
10:10-10:50 p.m. – KT TUNSTALL

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Afternoon showcases
12-12:25 p.m. – JAY FARRAR
12:30-1 p.m. – JADE JACKSON

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Rich McKie