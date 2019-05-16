© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Yola Walked Through Fire And Came Out Singing

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
John Myers
Published May 16, 2019 at 2:56 PM CDT
Yola
Yola

The songs on Yola's debut full-length solo album, Walk Through Fire,ring out with the triumphant air of someone who has withstood the flames and the heat en route to achieving their dreams. The title is a metaphor for some of the tribulations Yola has faced – including experiencing homelessness in London, and enduring an emotionally abusive relationship. The title is also a nod to the time Yola's dress literally caught fire a few years ago, and sent her house up in flames.

Yola shares stories about some of the lows and some of the highs she has experienced – including performing with Massive Attack in front of 60,000 people at Glastonbury. Yola says many people who hear her story call her a "strong black woman," and she explains why that isn't the most welcome or useful reaction.

Walk Through Fire was produced by Dan Auerbach, and Yola joins us to perform from Dan's Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville.

Talia Schlanger
John Myers
