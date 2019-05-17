© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Head And The Heart's 'Living Mirage' Has An Emphasis On Starting Fresh

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 17, 2019 at 1:04 PM CDT
The Head And The Heart
The Head And The Heart

The Head and the Heart's latest album, Living Mirage, is warm, open and definitely leans hard on the "heart" part of the band's name. The band went to Joshua Tree in the desert to create the music. The trip was bassist Chris Zasche's idea — he thought the wide-open landscape would give the member's all a chance to start fresh and maybe see themselves differently.

Chris joined me along with lead singer Jonathan Russell to talk about the trip and the new writing it inspired. The band also performed live songs from Living Mirage. Listen in the player above.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Kimberly Junod
