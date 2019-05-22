Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Killing Indicted

On Monday, a grand jury in Los Angeles indicted 29-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr., who is accused of fatally shooting rapper, entrepreneur and community philanthropist Nipsey Hussle outside of the musician's clothing store in Los Angeles in March. Two other men were wounded during the incident.

The six-count indictment includes charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and possession of firearm by a felon. LAPD chief Michel Moore said at an April press conference that, according to video evidence and witness statements, it appeared that Holder and Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Asghedom) had an argument, and that Holder returned to the rapper's store in South Los Angeles with a gun.

Holder pleaded not guilty to the charges, and bail has been set at $6.53 million. Because of the grand jury indictment, Holder will skip a preliminary hearing, and the case is headed to trial.

If Holder is convicted, he faces life in prison. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 18. Earlier this month, lawyer Christopher Darden — an attorney who became internationally famous as part of the prosecution team who tried O.J. Simpson for murder in the 1990s — announced that he is no longer representing Holder. Darden said that there had been threats against him and his family.

