Featuring Alessia Cara, 'Querer Mejor' Is Classic Juanes

By Felix Contreras
Published May 24, 2019 at 11:11 AM CDT

After winning multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards,Juanes is at a point in his career where he's following his creative muse with concept albums and music that reflects deeper thoughts instead of another round of hits. While the Colombian musician puts the finishing touches on an upcoming album, a new single shows that even his explorations are hit worthy.

"Querer Mejor" is classic Juanes, a slow-burning ballad that celebrates commitment and enduring love. What makes it stand out is the duet with the young Canadian vocalist Alessia Cara, who makes her Spanish- language debut opposite Juanes.

It's an exciting peek into what to expect from a new album from one of Latin music's most prolific and engaging creators.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
