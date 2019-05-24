© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Rodrigo y Gabriela Spin The Songs Behind Their Wild Sound

By Felix Contreras
Published May 24, 2019 at 2:29 PM CDT
Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez
Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez

It's been a fascinating journey following the trajectory of Rodrigo y Gabriela as they rose from self-imposed exile from their native Mexico on the streets of Dublin to international acclaim and admiration.

All with just two acoustic guitars.

As usual, the genius is in the details. On this episode of Alt.Latino, we take a deep dive into their musical DNA to get a more complete picture of how their disparate musical influences come together to create a sound that is immediately identified as "Rod y Gab."

We asked Rodrigo y Gabriela to bring in a handful of songs that have influenced them. As musicians say of one another, they have "big ears," meaning they listen to a wide variety of genres and styles. Punk, jazz, funk and, of course, metal. Now that they mention it, yeah... I can hear it all.

Rodrigo y Gabriela's Alt.Latino Playlist

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
