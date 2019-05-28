© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

'Echo In The Canyon' Celebrates The Exchange Of Ideas That Has Reverberated Over Time

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
John Myers
Published May 28, 2019 at 11:43 AM CDT
Jakob Dylan performing songs featured in the <em>Echo in the Canyon </em>documentary.
Jakob Dylan performing songs featured in the <em>Echo in the Canyon </em>documentary.

In the mid 1960s in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, bands like The Byrds, The Beach Boys, The Mamas & The Papas and Buffalo Springfield were electrifying folk music and putting poetry on the radio for the first time. In other words, they were making music that would make music history.

Echo In The Canyon is a new music documentary and concert film that zooms in on that remarkable moment and celebrates the exchange of ideas that has reverberated over time. It features artists including Tom Petty, Brian Wilson, Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills, Roger McGuinn, Michelle Phillips and David Crosby who are all telling stories to Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers. Dylan is the film's executive producer, and he's here as my guest along with the film's director, Andrew Slater, a former chief executive of Capitol Records who has helped catapult the careers of Fiona Apple, Macy Gray and The Wallflowers.

Echo In The Canyon also has a soundtrack with brand new covers, done by Dylan and an amazing band, with guests like Beck, Fiona Apple, Norah Jones, Regina Spektor, Cat Power and Jade Castrinos.

Listen in the player to hear my conversation with Slater and Dylan, and to hear live performances by the Echo In The Canyon band featuring Jakob Dylan, Cat Power and Jade Castrinos.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
