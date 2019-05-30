© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Can You Travel In Groups Without Going Crazy? NPR Wants To Hear From You

By Elise Hu
Published May 30, 2019 at 5:00 AM CDT
Friends hiking in the mountains.

It's almost summer, and if time and resources allow, a time to get away.

NPR is putting together a how-to guide — in podcast form — for navigating the social dynamics of travel. How do you get enough downtime on a trip, if you're an introvert? How do you deal with group dynamics when traveling? We will use your stories for a new NPR Life Kit podcast.

So tell us, what have you learned to do to make travel meaningful, despite different personality types? Or tell us about a time the group dynamics didn't work out.

Please fill out the form below, or follow this link to respond.

Part of this project involves putting voices on-air, so we would love it if you could send us a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form — instructions are inside.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
