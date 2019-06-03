© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jack Antonoff Visits 'Sesame Street,' Loves Trash

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 3, 2019 at 11:04 AM CDT

It's Sesame Street's 50th anniversary, which is giving the long-running children's TV show countless extra opportunities to interact with the pop-culture world at large. For example, the gang — Big Bird, Grover, Elmo and many others — recently visited a small desk you may have heard of, for a concert you'll no doubt love just as soon as a certain public media organization is able to share it with you.

But first, you can watch Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff join Oscar the Grouch for an epic, garbage-strewn rendition of "I Love Trash," in which the two frolic in filth en route to the one of the greatest exclamations the world has ever known: "Scram!"

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk.
