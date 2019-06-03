© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ryan Bingham's Rugged And Raw 'American Love Song'

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published June 3, 2019 at 12:32 PM CDT
Ryan Bingham performs live for WXPN's Free At Noon Concert. Recorded live for World Cafe.
Many of Ryan Bingham's life stories sound like country songs in and of themselves. Bingham was raised between New Mexico, California and Texas. His family moved around a lot when he was growing up as his dad struggled to find work. Bingham left home at 17 to ride in the rodeo before picking up the guitar. And some of his biggest career highs have come crashing into some of his life's lows. In the same year the artist won an Oscar for co-writing a song inspired by his father for the film Crazy Heart, he lost his father to suicide.

On his latest album, American Love Song, Bingham offers rugged, raw and tenderhearted reflections on the state of the world and his own personal history. Bingham shares these stories and performs live in this World Cafe session. Listen in the player.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
