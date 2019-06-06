© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Tomberlin: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published June 6, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT

Before I bring an artist to the Tiny Desk, I try to see them perform live. It helps me get a handle on what they'll be capable of doing at my desk, minus all the artful tinkering of a studio. But I never saw Tomberlin before she came to my desk. My desire to see Mitski and Overcoats when Tomberlin was last in town had me at another venue and another opportunity failed to happen. But I was simply in love with Tomberlin's ethereal debut album At Weddings and took a chance.

I didn't know how her fragile songs would translate; all I knew was that Tomberlin was coming to the Tiny Desk to play acoustic guitar and sing, along with her musical partner Andrew Boylan. The eerie production that felt like the backbone to the fragile songs on At Weddings would be gone.

But when Tomberlin began to sing at her Tiny Desk Concert, wearing a bit of Tiny Desk nervousness on her sleeve while singing "I know I'm not eternal, I'm just a young girl," these songs questioning her religious beliefs, felt deep and personal.

Tomberlin is the daughter of a Baptist pastor, grew up singing in the church and, since her teens, has questioned her own beliefs in God and faith. And as you listen to her sing these delicate, vulnerable songs, you may find your way to a new songwriter, capable of distilling doubt and isolation while forming a community around her music and expressing assurance.

SET LIST

  • "Any Other Way"

  • "Self-Help"

  • "Untitled 1"

    • MUSICIANS

    Sarah Beth Tomberlin: vocals, guitar; Andrew Boylan: vocals, guitar

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, CJ Riculan; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: CJ Riculan, Niki Walker; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
