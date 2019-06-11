© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Mix: Joan Shelley, Seratones, Haybaby And More

By Bob Boilen,
Marissa LorussoLyndsey McKenna
Published June 11, 2019 at 4:07 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Seratones, Joan Shelley, Jordan Moser, Haybaby, (Sandy) Alex G
The artists who attract me the most are those who are on the rise — artists whose popularity is mostly a small, dedicated circle of fans but growing. That's certainly true of the Shreveport band Seratones. They're putting out their second album later this summer and, from the sound of this potent new title track "Power," it's clear they'll find a bigger fanbase. Joan Shelley, meanwhile, is a quieter artist from Kentucky and over the past five years I've found solace in her voice and calm.

I'm joined this week by our "Dream Team," otherwise known as NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso and Lyndsey McKenna. We begin with a slightly bizarre song from (Sandy) Alex G called "Gretel" that's both dissonant and catchy; we then sway down the "Lyndsey Lane" of pop with music by the Brooklyn-based band Haybaby.

We've got all that on this week's All Songs Considered,plus more discoveries from the Baltimore project Outer Spaces and the Texas singer and retired ballet dancer Jordan Moser. — Bob Boilen

