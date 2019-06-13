© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sturgill Simpson Releases A New Song For Zombie Comedy 'The Dead Don't Die'

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 13, 2019 at 11:28 AM CDT
Sturgill Simpson.

Jim Jarmusch's new zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die features a Murderer's Row of oddball celebrities, including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Tom Waits, Chloë Sevigny, Selena Gomez, RZA, Iggy Pop, Rosie Perez, Carol Kane, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover... and Sturgill Simpson, whose spaced-out country music has made him a cult sensation and Grammy winner.

The movie itself comes out Friday, so to spread the word, Simpson has just dropped the woozily old-school title song from The Dead Don't Die's soundtrack.

It's his first new track since 2016's decorated A Sailor's Guide to Earth in 2016, and it plays over The Dead Don't Die's opening credits (seen below), setting the tone for the film's mix of lunacy, evisceration and dread.

Stephen Thompson
