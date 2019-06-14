Possible Voice Of Frida Kahlo In Recording

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Her appearance is known the world over, but what did the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo sound like? That was lost to history until now.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRIDA KAHLO: (Speaking Spanish).

KING: The National Sound Library of Mexico has unearthed what may be the only recording of her voice. In the tape, Kahlo describes her husband Diego Rivera's eyes - his eyelids swollen and protuberant like a toad's.