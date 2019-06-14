© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Possible Voice Of Frida Kahlo In Recording

Published June 14, 2019 at 4:01 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Her appearance is known the world over, but what did the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo sound like? That was lost to history until now.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRIDA KAHLO: (Speaking Spanish).

KING: The National Sound Library of Mexico has unearthed what may be the only recording of her voice. In the tape, Kahlo describes her husband Diego Rivera's eyes - his eyelids swollen and protuberant like a toad's. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arts & Culture