Arts & Culture

Summer Memories: Share Yours As A Haiku

By Reena Advani
Published June 19, 2019 at 4:07 AM CDT
Talk To Us

We want to hear about your favorite summertime memories in just three lines, haiku style:

  • 5 syllables in the first line

  • 7 syllables in the second line

  • 5 syllables in the third line

    • Think weekend barbecues, ice cream cones, ballpark games — or whatever summer has meant for you.

    Ideally, your poem can be read in one breath.

    One more thing: Try not to use the word "summer."

    Your poem could be used in an upcoming Morning Edition segment with poet Kwame Alexander.

    You can submit your written responses below — or submit responses through a voice memo.

    NOTE: The call-out for submissions has closed.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Reena Advani
    Reena Advani is an editor for NPR's Morning Edition and NPR's news podcast Up First.
